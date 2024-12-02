Left Menu

Amaan Leads India to Glorious Victory Over Japan in U-19 Asia Cup

India secured a commanding 211-run victory over Japan in the Under-19 Asia Cup, with Mohamed Amaan's unbeaten century and strong contributions from KP Karthikeya and Ayush Mhatre. Despite dominating the game, India couldn't bowl out Japan, who managed 128 for 8. India is set to face UAE next.

Updated: 02-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:03 IST
Mohamed Amaan's stellar performance, marked by an unbeaten century, spearheaded India's emphatic 211-run victory against Japan in the Under-19 Asia Cup match.

Supported by half-centuries from KP Karthikeya and Ayush Mhatre, India posted a formidable total of 339 for 6. Japan struggled to a total of 128 for 8 in response.

Despite failing to bowl out Japan, India secured their first win in the group and now look ahead to their clash against the United Arab Emirates in their final group match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

