Amaan Leads India to Glorious Victory Over Japan in U-19 Asia Cup
India secured a commanding 211-run victory over Japan in the Under-19 Asia Cup, with Mohamed Amaan's unbeaten century and strong contributions from KP Karthikeya and Ayush Mhatre. Despite dominating the game, India couldn't bowl out Japan, who managed 128 for 8. India is set to face UAE next.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:03 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Mohamed Amaan's stellar performance, marked by an unbeaten century, spearheaded India's emphatic 211-run victory against Japan in the Under-19 Asia Cup match.
Supported by half-centuries from KP Karthikeya and Ayush Mhatre, India posted a formidable total of 339 for 6. Japan struggled to a total of 128 for 8 in response.
Despite failing to bowl out Japan, India secured their first win in the group and now look ahead to their clash against the United Arab Emirates in their final group match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohamed Amaan
- India U19
- Asia Cup
- cricket
- Japan U19
- victory
- century
- KP Karthikeya
- Ayush Mhatre
- Group A
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal
West Indies' Epic Victory: Thrilling T20I Run Chase Against England
Jharkhand Polls: Coalition's Women-Centric Push Promises Victory
BJP Poised for Victory in Jharkhand: Dubey Confident of Two-Third Majority
Animesh Roy Shines: Gold Victory at National School Games