Amaan Leads India to Glorious Victory Over Japan in U-19 Asia Cup

Mohamed Amaan's stellar performance, marked by an unbeaten century, spearheaded India's emphatic 211-run victory against Japan in the Under-19 Asia Cup match.

Supported by half-centuries from KP Karthikeya and Ayush Mhatre, India posted a formidable total of 339 for 6. Japan struggled to a total of 128 for 8 in response.

Despite failing to bowl out Japan, India secured their first win in the group and now look ahead to their clash against the United Arab Emirates in their final group match.

(With inputs from agencies.)