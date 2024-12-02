Left Menu

UAE Offers to Host India-Pakistan Clash Amid Champions Trophy Uncertainty

The UAE has offered to host the India-Pakistan cricket matches due to be held in Pakistan amid the ICC Champions Trophy uncertainty. A proposed plan suggests India play their designated matches in Dubai. PCB remains firm on hosting in Pakistan, amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:11 IST
UAE Offers to Host India-Pakistan Clash Amid Champions Trophy Uncertainty
UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UAE has expressed its willingness to host the much-anticipated cricket clash between India and Pakistan, amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy.

With the BCCI firmly opposing travel to Pakistan for the 2025 tournament and the PCB insisting on hosting it domestically, tensions remain.

Sources suggest a new formula might see India playing ICC matches scheduled in Pakistan, in Dubai instead, mirroring for Pakistan for Indian matches. The UAE remains open to facilitating the event while Pakistan holds its ground on the hosting format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024