UAE Offers to Host India-Pakistan Clash Amid Champions Trophy Uncertainty

The UAE has expressed its willingness to host the much-anticipated cricket clash between India and Pakistan, amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy.

With the BCCI firmly opposing travel to Pakistan for the 2025 tournament and the PCB insisting on hosting it domestically, tensions remain.

Sources suggest a new formula might see India playing ICC matches scheduled in Pakistan, in Dubai instead, mirroring for Pakistan for Indian matches. The UAE remains open to facilitating the event while Pakistan holds its ground on the hosting format.

(With inputs from agencies.)