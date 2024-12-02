UAE Offers to Host India-Pakistan Clash Amid Champions Trophy Uncertainty
The UAE has offered to host the India-Pakistan cricket matches due to be held in Pakistan amid the ICC Champions Trophy uncertainty. A proposed plan suggests India play their designated matches in Dubai. PCB remains firm on hosting in Pakistan, amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The UAE has expressed its willingness to host the much-anticipated cricket clash between India and Pakistan, amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy.
With the BCCI firmly opposing travel to Pakistan for the 2025 tournament and the PCB insisting on hosting it domestically, tensions remain.
Sources suggest a new formula might see India playing ICC matches scheduled in Pakistan, in Dubai instead, mirroring for Pakistan for Indian matches. The UAE remains open to facilitating the event while Pakistan holds its ground on the hosting format.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Langer Backs India's Cricket Prowess Despite Recent Setbacks
KL Rahul's Return at Nets Eases Indian Cricket Concerns
The Cricket Duel: Mitchell Johnson Reflects on Virat Kohli's Impact and Rivalry
Sai Sudarshan: India's Unseen Test Cricket Asset
Delhi High Court Stays Discharge Order of Cricketer-Turned-Coach Gautam Gambhir