Rivals to Teammates: Van Nistelrooy and Vardy Unite for Leicester's Battle

After nine years, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Jamie Vardy have reconciled as Van Nistelrooy takes charge at Leicester City. Vardy famously broke Van Nistelrooy's record in 2015. With Leicester struggling in the Premier League, Van Nistelrooy now relies on Vardy's skills to avoid relegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leicester | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:20 IST
Ruud van Nistelrooy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nine years after Jamie Vardy broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for scoring in consecutive Premier League games, the two have finally met to clear the air. The meeting occurred on Van Nistelrooy's first day as Leicester City's manager, the club where Vardy became a record-breaker in 2015.

With a smile, Van Nistelrooy addressed the elephant in the room, saying, "It's a problem, of course, that he broke my record." He humorously assured that their collaboration wouldn't start without resolving the issue first. When Vardy set the new record against Manchester United, Van Nistelrooy graciously tweeted his congratulations. Now, the duo aims to propel Leicester out of relegation peril.

Appointed on Friday, Van Nistelrooy watched Leicester's 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday from the stands. As the club sits precariously in 16th position, just one point above the relegation zone, he hopes Vardy, a consistent top scorer, will be crucial in steering the team to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

