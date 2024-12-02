Rivals to Teammates: Van Nistelrooy and Vardy Unite for Leicester's Battle

Nine years after Jamie Vardy broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for scoring in consecutive Premier League games, the two have finally met to clear the air. The meeting occurred on Van Nistelrooy's first day as Leicester City's manager, the club where Vardy became a record-breaker in 2015.

With a smile, Van Nistelrooy addressed the elephant in the room, saying, "It's a problem, of course, that he broke my record." He humorously assured that their collaboration wouldn't start without resolving the issue first. When Vardy set the new record against Manchester United, Van Nistelrooy graciously tweeted his congratulations. Now, the duo aims to propel Leicester out of relegation peril.

Appointed on Friday, Van Nistelrooy watched Leicester's 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday from the stands. As the club sits precariously in 16th position, just one point above the relegation zone, he hopes Vardy, a consistent top scorer, will be crucial in steering the team to safety.

