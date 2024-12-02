Spanish Soccer Tackles Racism: Fans Face Stadium Bans

Four fans could be excluded from Spanish stadiums for a year following accusations of racially insulting forward Lamine Yamal and fellow Barcelona players during a recent 'Clasico' match at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Spanish soccer federation's anti-violence committee on Monday suggested imposing one-year bans and fines of up to EUR 5,000 on these individuals for their alleged misconduct during Barcelona's emphatic 4-0 victory over Madrid on October 26.

Efforts by Madrid and the Spanish league to quickly identify those responsible mirror ongoing struggles within Spanish soccer to combat racial abuse, particularly targeting black players like Vinícius Júnior, who has faced such behavior for years.

