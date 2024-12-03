Milan's Cup Clash with Sassuolo: A Battle Beyond the Serie B

AC Milan faces a critical test on Tuesday as they host Serie B leaders Sassuolo in a Coppa Italia last-16 showdown, coach Paulo Fonseca announced Monday.

Despite their relegation last season, Sassuolo is a formidable force, justifying Fonseca's caution. "They've maintained a top-level roster, rivaling Serie A capabilities," he commented.

Fonseca confirmed lineup changes due to health concerns, with key players unavailable. Emphasizing Milan's ambition in the competition, he stated, "We aim to manage resources carefully yet strive for victory."

(With inputs from agencies.)