Milan's Cup Clash with Sassuolo: A Battle Beyond the Serie B
AC Milan prepares for a challenging Coppa Italia clash against Serie B leaders Sassuolo. Despite their lower division status, Sassuolo boasts Serie A-quality players and a strong record this season. Milan's coach Paulo Fonseca emphasizes the need for ambition and strategic management as Milan chases their first cup title since 2003.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:08 IST
AC Milan faces a critical test on Tuesday as they host Serie B leaders Sassuolo in a Coppa Italia last-16 showdown, coach Paulo Fonseca announced Monday.
Despite their relegation last season, Sassuolo is a formidable force, justifying Fonseca's caution. "They've maintained a top-level roster, rivaling Serie A capabilities," he commented.
Fonseca confirmed lineup changes due to health concerns, with key players unavailable. Emphasizing Milan's ambition in the competition, he stated, "We aim to manage resources carefully yet strive for victory."
(With inputs from agencies.)
