West Indies Revamps ODI Squad for Bangladesh Series

West Indies has revamped their ODI squad with inclusions of all-rounder Justin Greaves and uncapped Amir Jangoo for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh, beginning December 8. The changes come as part of strategic planning for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, prioritizing players’ pool expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:45 IST
Justin Greaves in action. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
The West Indies cricket team has announced two key changes to their One Day International (ODI) squad ahead of the three-match series against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on December 8. All-rounder Justin Greaves and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo have been called up to join the 15-player squad.

Spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr and young batter Jewel Andrew, part of the team that recently triumphed over England 2-1 on home turf, have been dropped. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), Greaves and Jangoo earned their spots following impressive domestic performances, with Greaves amassing 401 runs in five matches and Jangoo scoring 446 runs in seven matches during the Super50 ODI tournament.

Shai Hope will continue his leadership role as captain with Brandon King as vice-captain. Pace bowlers Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales form a strong bowling line-up. Coach Daren Sammy aims to expand the players' pool ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Sammy expressed optimism about the selection, highlighting Greaves' all-round skills and Jangoo's batting prowess. The series schedule includes matches on December 8, 10, and 12, all held at St Kitts & Nevis.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

