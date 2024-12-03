West Indies Revamps ODI Squad for Bangladesh Series

The West Indies cricket team has announced two key changes to their One Day International (ODI) squad ahead of the three-match series against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on December 8. All-rounder Justin Greaves and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo have been called up to join the 15-player squad.

Spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr and young batter Jewel Andrew, part of the team that recently triumphed over England 2-1 on home turf, have been dropped. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), Greaves and Jangoo earned their spots following impressive domestic performances, with Greaves amassing 401 runs in five matches and Jangoo scoring 446 runs in seven matches during the Super50 ODI tournament.

Shai Hope will continue his leadership role as captain with Brandon King as vice-captain. Pace bowlers Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales form a strong bowling line-up. Coach Daren Sammy aims to expand the players' pool ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Sammy expressed optimism about the selection, highlighting Greaves' all-round skills and Jangoo's batting prowess. The series schedule includes matches on December 8, 10, and 12, all held at St Kitts & Nevis.

