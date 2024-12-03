Heavyweight Showdown: Dubois vs. Parker in Riyadh

Daniel Dubois is set to defend his International Boxing Federation heavyweight world title against Joseph Parker of New Zealand in Riyadh on February 22. This thrilling announcement came late Monday as boxing enthusiasts gear up for an action-packed event.

Dubois clinched the interim title in June by defeating Filip Hrgovic, later being promoted to champion status after Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt due to a rematch clause involving Tyson Fury. He maintained his champion status with a decisive September knockout win over Anthony Joshua at Wembley.

Joseph Parker, who first claimed the World Boxing Organization heavyweight title in 2016, lost it to Joshua two years later. Nevertheless, Parker's recent victory over Deontay Wilder has reignited his title ambitions, placing him firmly in the heavyweight contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)