Heavyweight Showdown: Dubois vs. Parker in Riyadh

Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker in Riyadh. Dubois became the interim champion after beating Filip Hrgovic, later upgraded when Usyk vacated. Parker, a former WBO champion, is back in title contention following a recent win over Deontay Wilder.

Updated: 03-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:36 IST
Representational Image (Photo/OlympicWebsite) Image Credit: ANI

Daniel Dubois is set to defend his International Boxing Federation heavyweight world title against Joseph Parker of New Zealand in Riyadh on February 22. This thrilling announcement came late Monday as boxing enthusiasts gear up for an action-packed event.

Dubois clinched the interim title in June by defeating Filip Hrgovic, later being promoted to champion status after Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt due to a rematch clause involving Tyson Fury. He maintained his champion status with a decisive September knockout win over Anthony Joshua at Wembley.

Joseph Parker, who first claimed the World Boxing Organization heavyweight title in 2016, lost it to Joshua two years later. Nevertheless, Parker's recent victory over Deontay Wilder has reignited his title ambitions, placing him firmly in the heavyweight contest.

