Blind Women's T20 World Cup Set for Hybrid Model Amidst Pakistan-India Diplomacy
Pakistan's blind women's cricket team will play their T20 World Cup matches in Nepal or Sri Lanka due to a hybrid model arrangement. This decision came after India's withdrawal from hosting the men's event in Pakistan over security concerns. The Cricket Association of Blind in India will cover all expenses.
In a significant development for cricket inclusivity, Pakistan's blind women's team will compete in next year's inaugural T20 World Cup matches at neutral venues, Nepal or Sri Lanka. This decision, made at the World Blind Cricket Council's AGM in Multan, follows India's earlier pullout from hosting the men's cup in Pakistan due to security concerns.
India, as the official host for the women's tournament, will finance the entire stay of the Pakistan team in either Nepal or Sri Lanka. This hybrid model ensures the participation of Pakistan, circumventing potential visa issues. GK Mahantesh from the Cricket Association of Blind in India highlights the collaborative spirit of this arrangement.
Beyond immediate event logistics, broader decisions were made to align blind cricket with international standards and expand its footprint globally, particularly in the USA and UAE. The AGM also appointed new officials within the World Blind Cricket Council, signaling a promising future for the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
