Sufiyan Muqeem Shines as Pakistan Clinches Series Win Over Zimbabwe

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, spinner Sufiyan Muqeem spearheaded Pakistan's decimation of Zimbabwe in the second match of their T20 series. Muqeem, capturing an impressive five wickets for just three runs, dismantled the hosts and ensured Pakistan's unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Zimbabwe's innings, which started promisingly with an opening partnership of 37 runs between Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani, disintegrated as the team collapsed to a mere total of 57, their lowest score in T20 cricket.

Pakistan's openers, Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf, quickly chased down the target without losing a wicket, sealing the match with 87 balls to spare. The series win sets high expectations for the final match in Bulawayo.

