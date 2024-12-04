The Final Lap: Dutch Grand Prix to End in 2026

The Dutch Grand Prix, known for its fervent fanbase and iconic location at Zandvoort, will be concluding its journey on the Formula 1 calendar come 2026. A one-year extension was granted for the 2026 race, but local promoters have decided against continuing beyond this point.

Robert van Overdijk, director of the Dutch Grand Prix, remarked on the end of a significant era at Zandvoort. Since 2021, when the race returned after a long hiatus, it has been a hub of excitement, particularly with Max Verstappen's victories. This year's winner was Lando Norris.

While F1 proposed holding a race every other year, Dutch organizers chose to finalize their run with an impressive close, including a sprint race in 2026. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed respect for the decision to finish in style.

(With inputs from agencies.)