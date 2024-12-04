Junichi Inamoto: The Trailblazing Pioneer of Japanese Football in the Premier League Retires

Junichi Inamoto, the trailblazing Japanese midfielder, has announced his retirement from professional football at the end of the current season. Known for being the first Japanese player in the English Premier League, Inamoto made his mark globally when he earned 82 caps for his national team and scored a memorable goal against Russia, securing Japan's first win in a World Cup match back in 2002.

Inamoto's unforgettable journey in England's top-flight league began with Fulham, following a brief stint at Arsenal in the same year. From there, he further developed his European career with teams including West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City, Galatasaray, and Stade Rennais. After a decade-long international stint, he returned to Japan in 2010 to lend his skills to local clubs.

Now at 45, Inamoto plays for Nankatsu SC, a fifth-tier team in Japan, and expresses fulfillment and gratitude in his social media posts, stating, 'I have done it all... I have been so happy to be able to continue playing football until I'm satisfied with my life.'

(With inputs from agencies.)