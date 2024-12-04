Left Menu

Lyon Eyes Spin Magic at Adelaide as Australia Aims Comeback

Australia's Nathan Lyon anticipates the Adelaide pitch to favor spin in the pink-ball Test against India. With a 1-0 lead, India gears up to continue its dominance. Despite a 295-run loss in Perth, Australia's formidable record in day-night Tests fuels its ambition for retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:03 IST
Nathan Lyon. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nathan Lyon, Australia's lead spinner, anticipates favorable spin conditions ahead of the pink-ball day-night Test against India at Adelaide Oval, labeling it the "best cricket wicket in the world." Lyon hopes to leverage the pitch to reverse Australia's fortunes in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series following their massive defeat in Perth.

During the pre-match conference, Lyon expressed his deep bond with Adelaide, highlighting its supportive environment for spinners, pacers, and batters alike. "I love Adelaide," Lyon remarked, emphasizing his enthusiasm for the venue's atmosphere and pitch versatility that appeals to all aspects of cricket.

Despite Josh Hazlewood being sidelined due to injury, Lyon remains optimistic, describing Hazlewood as a dedicated team player focused on rehabilitation. As India leads 1-0 after an impressive performance in Perth, the upcoming Test also reminds them of their notorious collapse in the 2020 pink-ball Test at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

