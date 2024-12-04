Kawasaki and Ulsan Triumph Amidst Asian Champions League Drama
Kawasaki Frontale's 4-0 victory over Shandong Taishan keeps their Champions League dreams alive, while Ulsan Hyundai's comeback against Shanghai Shenhua secures them their first points in the tournament. Both teams aim for the knockout rounds as the league observes a two-month break.
Kawasaki Frontale revitalized their chances in the Asian Champions League with a decisive 4-0 victory against China's Shandong Taishan on Wednesday. The win bolsters Kawasaki's position, placing them in fourth, just one point behind top teams Yokohama F Marinos, Gwangju FC, and Vissel Kobe.
In Shanghai, Ulsan Hyundai launched a spirited second-half comeback to best Shanghai Shenhua 2-1. Goals from Yago Carillo and Kang Min-woo marked the triumph for Ulsan, who moved up to 11th in the standings. This win was crucial in their quest for a knockout spot as the league heads into a two-month pause.
The competition remains intense with no eastern teams yet secure in the knockout stages. Shandong's defeat places them precariously in 10th. Despite taking an early lead, Shenhua were thwarted by Ulsan's resilience and goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo's exceptional performance blocking further advances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
