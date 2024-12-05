Megan Schutt Shines in Australia's Victory Over India

In a dramatic turn of events at the first Women's One-Day International, Indian batters struggled immensely, being bowled out for a mere 100 runs. The Australian team, led by a formidable performance from pacer Megan Schutt, took charge with Schutt claiming an outstanding five-wicket haul.

Opting to bat first, the Indian side suffered early setbacks as their openers crumbled in the initial overs. Jemimah Rodrigues, batting at number five, delivered a modest performance, emerging as the top scorer for India with 23 runs off 42 balls, despite the team's overall dismal display.

Leading the collapse, Schutt accounted for Priya Mishra's wicket, marking her maiden five-wicket achievement. The Indian innings ended abruptly at 100 runs, with a performance best left forgotten. Australia's aggressive bowling left India searching for answers ahead of their next encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)