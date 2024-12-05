Equestrian Icon Charlotte Dujardin Faces Year-long Suspension
Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has been suspended for a year by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports after being videotaped whipping a horse. The suspension means Dujardin cannot participate in any events under the FEI's jurisdiction. She also faces a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs.
Charlotte Dujardin, one of Britain's most celebrated female Olympians, received a one-year suspension from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports after a video revealed her whipping a horse's legs multiple times.
Initially suspended for six months, Dujardin's ban now prevents her from participating in any activities associated with the FEI or national federations.
Along with the suspension, she was fined 10,000 Swiss francs. Dujardin admitted to the offense and expressed remorse, labeling her actions as 'out of character.'
