Left Menu

Equestrian Icon Charlotte Dujardin Faces Year-long Suspension

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has been suspended for a year by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports after being videotaped whipping a horse. The suspension means Dujardin cannot participate in any events under the FEI's jurisdiction. She also faces a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:23 IST
Equestrian Icon Charlotte Dujardin Faces Year-long Suspension

Charlotte Dujardin, one of Britain's most celebrated female Olympians, received a one-year suspension from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports after a video revealed her whipping a horse's legs multiple times.

Initially suspended for six months, Dujardin's ban now prevents her from participating in any activities associated with the FEI or national federations.

Along with the suspension, she was fined 10,000 Swiss francs. Dujardin admitted to the offense and expressed remorse, labeling her actions as 'out of character.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024