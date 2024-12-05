Pace Trio Nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Men's Player of the Month for November 2024, featuring standout performers Haris Rauf from Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah from India, and Marco Jansen from South Africa. Each player played a critical role in their national team's success.

Haris Rauf's exceptional contributions led Pakistan to a historic ODI series victory against Australia. His fiery bowling in Melbourne and a significant five-wicket haul in the second ODI propelled Pakistan to their first success down under in 22 years. Rauf ended the series as the top wicket-taker, marking a notable achievement in his career.

India's Jasprit Bumrah reaffirmed his status as a cricket great with a match-defining performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, taking a remarkable eight wickets in the first Test in Perth. His devastating spell secured India a mammoth 295-run victory. This relentless pursuit of excellence earned Bumrah the Player of the Match accolade.

Marco Jansen of South Africa impressed with his all-round capabilities against India and was pivotal in disassembling Sri Lanka in a Test match with eye-popping figures. Despite South Africa's series loss in the T20s, Jansen's exploits with both ball and bat were noteworthy. His 11/86 against Sri Lanka sparked a 233-run victory, further spotlighting his talent. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)