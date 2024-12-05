Epic Showdown: Madhya Pradesh vs. Jharkhand in Hockey Championship Final

Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have set the stage for a thrilling finale in the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship following their semi-final victories on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh narrowly defeated Mizoram 3-2, after trailing early due to a goal by Ruthi Lallawmzualli.

In a tightly contested second match, Jharkhand bested Odisha in a penalty shootout after both teams were deadlocked at 1-1 during regulation time. Early scoring saw Jharkhand's Manjhi Pushpa netting a goal in the eighth minute, with Anjana Xaxa equalizing from a penalty corner for Odisha late in the game.

The much-anticipated final between Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand is slated for Friday, alongside the game deciding the third and fourth positions between the vanquished semi-finalists, Mizoram and Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)