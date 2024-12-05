Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Madhya Pradesh vs. Jharkhand in Hockey Championship Final

Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand advanced to the finals of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship by defeating Mizoram and Odisha, respectively. In crucial semi-finals, Madhya Pradesh triumphed over Mizoram, while Jharkhand edged out Odisha in a shootout. The final and 3rd/4th place matches are set for Friday.

Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have set the stage for a thrilling finale in the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship following their semi-final victories on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh narrowly defeated Mizoram 3-2, after trailing early due to a goal by Ruthi Lallawmzualli.

In a tightly contested second match, Jharkhand bested Odisha in a penalty shootout after both teams were deadlocked at 1-1 during regulation time. Early scoring saw Jharkhand's Manjhi Pushpa netting a goal in the eighth minute, with Anjana Xaxa equalizing from a penalty corner for Odisha late in the game.

The much-anticipated final between Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand is slated for Friday, alongside the game deciding the third and fourth positions between the vanquished semi-finalists, Mizoram and Odisha.

