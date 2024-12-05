Left Menu

Hamilton's Emotional Journey: A Ferrari Move and its Toll

Lewis Hamilton reflects on the emotional toll of leaving Mercedes for Ferrari. The decision strained relationships and led to a difficult season. As his final race with Mercedes approached, Hamilton candidly shared the personal challenges and emotional bruises he experienced throughout the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:35 IST
Hamilton's Emotional Journey: A Ferrari Move and its Toll
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the emotional challenges following his decision to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, a move that took a significant toll on his relationships with his former team. Hamilton won six of his seven Formula 1 titles with Mercedes.

The announcement of Hamilton's move to Ferrari in February marked the end of one of Formula 1's most successful partnerships and overshadowed a challenging season with Mercedes. Despite securing two wins, recent results have been disappointing. Hamilton admits to underestimating the difficulties and the strain it placed on his relationships early on, impacting his performance emotionally.

Speaking before his last race for Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton recounted how a paintball game with former colleagues left him bruised, reflecting on the mixed emotions he's faced. He acknowledged the pressure and emotional challenges, vowing to improve his handling of personal situations while hoping his achievements outshine the year's difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

