Left Menu

Klopp Faces Red Bull Soccer Storm Before Starting Role

Jürgen Klopp's new role as Red Bull's 'head of global soccer' comes with challenges even before his official start. The empire is struggling, with Leipzig and Salzburg underperforming in their leagues. Klopp's advisory approach might be tested amid leadership changes and fan protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salzburg | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:40 IST
Klopp Faces Red Bull Soccer Storm Before Starting Role
Klopp
  • Country:
  • Austria

Jürgen Klopp's task managing Red Bull's soccer operations faces significant challenges even before his official start date.

Despite being named the drinks giant's 'head of global soccer' set to begin in January, Red Bull's soccer empire is already showing signs of distress. Leipzig has failed to secure a Champions League victory and continues to struggle in the Bundesliga since October.

Salzburg finds itself in a similar predicament, with disappointing results in the Austrian league and on the European stage. Meanwhile, in Brazil, Bragantino languishes near the bottom of the table.

In contrast, the New York Red Bulls have reached the MLS Cup final, offering a glint of hope. With Klopp emphasizing an advisory role over executive decisions, the pressure might build for changes if performances don't improve.

Salzburg's coaching change holds personal significance for Klopp, with former assistant Pep Lijnders stepping into a prominent role. But leadership shake-ups have already begun, with Rouven Schröder taking a new position within the Red Bull group.

Fans of Klopp's previous German clubs have protested his new venture, which marks his return to a supporting capacity instead of a coaching comeback. Yet, given Red Bull soccer's history, Klopp's sidelines presence might eventually evolve into a more direct involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024