Klopp Faces Red Bull Soccer Storm Before Starting Role

Jürgen Klopp's task managing Red Bull's soccer operations faces significant challenges even before his official start date.

Despite being named the drinks giant's 'head of global soccer' set to begin in January, Red Bull's soccer empire is already showing signs of distress. Leipzig has failed to secure a Champions League victory and continues to struggle in the Bundesliga since October.

Salzburg finds itself in a similar predicament, with disappointing results in the Austrian league and on the European stage. Meanwhile, in Brazil, Bragantino languishes near the bottom of the table.

In contrast, the New York Red Bulls have reached the MLS Cup final, offering a glint of hope. With Klopp emphasizing an advisory role over executive decisions, the pressure might build for changes if performances don't improve.

Salzburg's coaching change holds personal significance for Klopp, with former assistant Pep Lijnders stepping into a prominent role. But leadership shake-ups have already begun, with Rouven Schröder taking a new position within the Red Bull group.

Fans of Klopp's previous German clubs have protested his new venture, which marks his return to a supporting capacity instead of a coaching comeback. Yet, given Red Bull soccer's history, Klopp's sidelines presence might eventually evolve into a more direct involvement.

