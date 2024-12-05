Left Menu

Folarin Balogun's Injury Setback: Doubts Loom Over Champions League Showdown

Folarin Balogun, the U.S. striker for Monaco, faces uncertainty after aggravating a shoulder injury. His participation in the upcoming Champions League match against Arsenal is doubtful. Balogun has been battling this injury since November and is currently receiving treatment, hoping for a quick recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:54 IST
United States striker Folarin Balogun was absent from Monaco's training session on Thursday due to a setback involving his previously dislocated shoulder. This development casts doubt on his availability for the upcoming Champions League clash against Arsenal, his former club.

Having been sidelined for two months, Balogun made his competitive return at the end of November. However, he faced another blow when he was substituted during a loss against Marseille last week. Monaco coach Adi Hütter confirmed the striker's ongoing shoulder pain, leaving his status for Saturday's game against Toulouse uncertain.

Balogun had shown promising form earlier this season, notably before suffering the dislocation that previously kept him away from the U.S. squad. The striker's frustration due to the injury is evident, and while he remains hopeful for a swift recovery, a return by Saturday remains in question as Monaco prepares for their Champions League encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

