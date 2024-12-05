ICC's Hybrid Model Revolutionizes Champions Trophy Hosting

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed it will pursue a hybrid model for next year's Champions Trophy, a decision finalized during an informal meeting in Dubai. This innovative structure allows India to compete in Dubai, addressing political constraints, and sets a precedent for future multi-lateral events until 2027.

A leading ICC source revealed that all relevant parties, including Pakistan, agreed to the UAE and Pakistan co-hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy, enabling India to play its games in Dubai. The arrangement presents a balanced solution, satisfying all involved stakeholders.

Pakistan, after retracting a previous boycott threat, will play its 2026 men's T20 World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka, circumventing travel to India. This arrangement ensures the tournament schedule can be released soon, meeting broadcaster obligations despite delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)