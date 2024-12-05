Rickelton's Relief: Maiden Ton Amid Test Drama

South African batsman Ryan Rickelton expressed immense relief after securing his maiden Test century on the first day of the second match against Sri Lanka.

Rickelton, replacing injured Wiaan Mulder, took a decisive review gamble when he was given out for 98. The snickometer revealed a faint edge, allowing him to reach his century just two balls later.

His previous high score was 42, and Rickelton aspires for this century to establish his place in the national team. 'It's a relief to confirm my capability at the international level,' he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)