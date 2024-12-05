Left Menu

Nitish Reddy's Rise: From Tearful Moments to Test Triumphs

Nitish Reddy overcame financial struggles to achieve cricketing success, debuting impressively against Australia. Inspired by his father's sacrifices, Reddy fulfilled a dream by playing alongside Virat Kohli. He emphasizes learning from KL Rahul and preparing meticulously, showcasing his ambition to excel in future matches for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:46 IST
Nitish Reddy's Rise: From Tearful Moments to Test Triumphs
Nitish Reddy
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nitish Reddy's early encounters with cricket were far from serious until financial hardships brought tears to his father's eyes. This motivated him to passionately pursue the sport, culminating in a successful Test debut against Australia in Perth.

Reddy's efforts paid off with notable performances, scoring 41 and 38 runs, and taking a wicket. His dreams were further realized when he played with Virat Kohli, his long-time idol, sharing a significant partnership on the field.

Guided by advice from KL Rahul and rigorous preparation, Reddy remains focused on delivering standout performances. As he readies for the second Test, the young all-rounder is eager to continue contributing to India's cricketing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024