Rohit Sharma Returns to Lead India in Crucial Adelaide Test

India's cricket team, augmented by the return of captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Shubman Gill, won the toss Friday and opted to bat against Australia in Adelaide's day-night Test.

Sharma, absent in the first Test due to personal commitments, rejoins as India seeks to build on their earlier success. In a strategic decision, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is included in the roster, while Washington Sundar misses out.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, aimed to bat first but looks to capitalize on early pitch conditions with the pink ball. Australia's squad features Scott Boland, replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

