Rohit Sharma Returns to Lead India in Crucial Adelaide Test

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill return to India's squad for the second day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, after Sharma's absence for personal reasons and Gill's thumb injury. India aims to continue momentum after a win in Perth, while Australia looks to utilize the pink ball advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:20 IST
Rohit Sharma Returns to Lead India in Crucial Adelaide Test
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

India's cricket team, augmented by the return of captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Shubman Gill, won the toss Friday and opted to bat against Australia in Adelaide's day-night Test.

Sharma, absent in the first Test due to personal commitments, rejoins as India seeks to build on their earlier success. In a strategic decision, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is included in the roster, while Washington Sundar misses out.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, aimed to bat first but looks to capitalize on early pitch conditions with the pink ball. Australia's squad features Scott Boland, replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

