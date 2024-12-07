Travis Head's Century: Australia's Spectacular Lead Over India

Local hero Travis Head delivered a remarkable century, bolstering Australia's dominance over India with a significant 152-run lead during the second day of the pink ball Test on Saturday.

With a fearless approach, Head amassed 140 runs at almost a run-a-ball pacing, much to the delight of his home fans, as Australia ascended to 332/8 by dinner.

Despite India's efforts, claiming four wickets in the session, Australia remained in control, largely credited to Head's relentless batting, backed by Marnus Labuschagne's 64-run contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)