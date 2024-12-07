Left Menu

Travis Head's Century: Australia's Spectacular Lead Over India

Travis Head excelled with a century, driving Australia to a 152-run lead against India in a pink ball Test. His aggressive 140-run performance, featuring 17 fours and four maximums, pushed Australia to 332/8. Despite India's four-wicket haul, Australia's dominance was evident by the end of day two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:21 IST
Travis Head's Century: Australia's Spectacular Lead Over India
century
  • Country:
  • Australia

Local hero Travis Head delivered a remarkable century, bolstering Australia's dominance over India with a significant 152-run lead during the second day of the pink ball Test on Saturday.

With a fearless approach, Head amassed 140 runs at almost a run-a-ball pacing, much to the delight of his home fans, as Australia ascended to 332/8 by dinner.

Despite India's efforts, claiming four wickets in the session, Australia remained in control, largely credited to Head's relentless batting, backed by Marnus Labuschagne's 64-run contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024