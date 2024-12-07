Travis Head's Century: Australia's Spectacular Lead Over India
Travis Head excelled with a century, driving Australia to a 152-run lead against India in a pink ball Test. His aggressive 140-run performance, featuring 17 fours and four maximums, pushed Australia to 332/8. Despite India's four-wicket haul, Australia's dominance was evident by the end of day two.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:21 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Local hero Travis Head delivered a remarkable century, bolstering Australia's dominance over India with a significant 152-run lead during the second day of the pink ball Test on Saturday.
With a fearless approach, Head amassed 140 runs at almost a run-a-ball pacing, much to the delight of his home fans, as Australia ascended to 332/8 by dinner.
Despite India's efforts, claiming four wickets in the session, Australia remained in control, largely credited to Head's relentless batting, backed by Marnus Labuschagne's 64-run contribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Travis Head
- Australia
- India
- Test match
- cricket
- century
- pink ball Test
- wickets
- lead
- Marnus Labuschagne
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia and Pacific Nations Unite to Elevate Cricket Talent
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Guyana: Cricket Diplomacy and Strengthened Global Ties
High Drama: KL Rahul’s Disputed Dismissal Sparks Global Cricket Debate
"His knowledge of cricket is....": West Indies cricket legends interact with PM Modi in Guyana
Younus Khan Redefines Coaching in T10 Cricket