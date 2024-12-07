Left Menu

Travis Head's Masterclass Lights Up Day Two of Pink Ball Test

Australia gained a significant lead in the pink ball Test against India at Adelaide Oval, thanks to Travis Head's counterattacking century. Australian pacers, including Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins, capitalized on the momentum, putting India in a tight spot as they struggled in their second innings.

Travis Head's Masterclass Lights Up Day Two of Pink Ball Test
Australia tightened their grip on the pink ball Test as their formidable pacers scythed through India’s top order. This came after Travis Head's counterattacking century gave Australia a substantial first-innings lead on a riveting second day at Adelaide Oval.

The stadium pulsed with excitement as Head demolished India’s bowling lineup, scoring 140 off 141 balls. Meanwhile, the Australian bowling trio of Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins left India teetering at 128 for five in their second innings, a lead of 29 runs for Australia.

Travis Head's blistering innings not only bolstered Australia's score to 337 all out but also negated Marnus Labuschagne’s earlier composed half-century. As the match progressed, India's batting lineup collapsed further under Australia's relentless pace attack, which kept the visitors on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

