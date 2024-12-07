Mohammed Shami Gears Up for Comeback in Australia Series

Indian cricket's experienced fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, is on the verge of returning to the international scene in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Shami's playing gear is already en route to Australia, indicating his readiness for the final two Tests, pending a formal fitness approval from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He recently concluded a successful stint in domestic cricket to test his physical readiness after recovering from an ankle operation and knee swelling.

Bengal's head coach, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, confirmed Shami's imminent departure to Australia after participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shami's inclusion is critical, especially for the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

