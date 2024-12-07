Left Menu

SSCB Wrestlers Shine, Clinch Top Spot at Senior Nationals

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) wrestlers excelled in the Senior National Wrestling Championship, securing six gold medals to lead the team standings. Haryana and Delhi followed in second and third places. In women's wrestling, Madhya Pradesh's Shivani Pawar claimed gold, contributing to Haryana's leading points position with Priyanka's victory.

Updated: 07-12-2024 21:24 IST
On the second day of the Senior National Wrestling Championship, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) wrestlers dominated, winning six gold medals. This impressive performance propelled SSCB to the top of the team standings with 220 points, surpassing Haryana and Delhi.

Key victories included Sonu's (97kg) 3-0 win against Delhi's Naman, and Vinayak's (67kg) narrow 2-1 edge over Haryana's Anil. Lalit achieved a commanding 7-0 win against Chhattisgarh's Manu Yadav in the 55kg category.

In women's events, Madhya Pradesh's Shivani Pawar showcased her skills, securing a 12-4 victory over Haryana's Vinita to win the 50kg gold. Haryana's Priyanka added to their tally with a win over Uttar Pradesh's Laxmi Pandey in the 72kg final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

