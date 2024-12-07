Dominant SSCB Strikes Gold at Senior National Wrestling Championships 2024

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) asserted its dominance on the second day of the Senior National Wrestling Championships 2024, securing an impressive six gold medals in the men's Greco-Roman events held at Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. Among the distinguished guests were Yemen's Abdulah Der Hem from United World Wrestling, Sanjay Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India, and Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty, the President of the Karnataka Wrestling Association.

Haryana led the freestyle rankings on Friday, but on Saturday, SSCB took center stage. Lalit, Pravesh, Vinayak S, Ankit Gulia, Karan, and Sonu all emerged victorious in their respective weight categories, showcasing their exceptional skills. Lalit's triumph over Chandigarh's Manu Yadav in the 55kg category via injury win set the tone, followed by Pravesh's walkover victory in the 60kg final and Vinayak's close 2-1 win against Haryana's Anil in the 67kg final. In the 77kg category, Ankit Gulia's technical superiority against Jharkhand's Amit Kumar solidified SSCB's stellar performance.

Meanwhile, Haryana added to their medal haul with Aman winning the 82kg category and Sunil taking the 87kg title, defeating Delhi's Dinesh Dhanda. In women's competitions, Shivani Pawar's 12-4 victory against Haryana's Vinita earned Madhya Pradesh the 50kg gold, while Haryana's Priyanka claimed the 72kg title over Uttar Pradesh's Laxmi Pandey. Haryana leads the women's standings with 45 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)