Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn's Remarkable Comeback: Back on the Slopes After Six Years

Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn made a comeback to competitive skiing after almost six years. She participated in two downhill races, finishing 24th and 27th. This return marks the beginning of her training journey post-knee surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 03:05 IST
Lindsey Vonn's Remarkable Comeback: Back on the Slopes After Six Years
competition

Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn made a highly anticipated return to competitive skiing on Saturday. The 40-year-old former alpine skiing champion hit the slopes in Copper Mountain, Colorado, marking her first competition after nearly six years away from the sport.

After announcing her retirement in 2019 and undergoing partial knee replacement surgery earlier this year, Vonn finished in the middle of the pack in her two downhill races, ranking 24th and 27th out of 45 skiers.

Vonn emphasized that this was just the beginning of her comeback journey, citing these initial races as crucial training runs as she tests equipment and acclimates to skiing once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024