Lindsey Vonn's Remarkable Comeback: Back on the Slopes After Six Years
Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn made a comeback to competitive skiing after almost six years. She participated in two downhill races, finishing 24th and 27th. This return marks the beginning of her training journey post-knee surgery.
Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn made a highly anticipated return to competitive skiing on Saturday. The 40-year-old former alpine skiing champion hit the slopes in Copper Mountain, Colorado, marking her first competition after nearly six years away from the sport.
After announcing her retirement in 2019 and undergoing partial knee replacement surgery earlier this year, Vonn finished in the middle of the pack in her two downhill races, ranking 24th and 27th out of 45 skiers.
Vonn emphasized that this was just the beginning of her comeback journey, citing these initial races as crucial training runs as she tests equipment and acclimates to skiing once again.
(With inputs from agencies.)
