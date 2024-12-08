Sunil Chhetri: From 17-Year-Old Debutant to Mohun Bagan Icon

Playing for Mohun Bagan in Kolkata offers a unique, intense atmosphere, as recalled by Sunil Chhetri, former captain of India's national football team. Starting his career at 17 in 2002 with Mohun Bagan, Chhetri experienced firsthand the fervency of fans who elevate football to a lifestyle.

Chhetri shared emotional memories, describing the hostile reactions from fervent fans after unsuccessful games. He recounted a vivid incident when stones were hurled at their tent following a disappointing match. These pressures challenged and defined him, teaching valuable life lessons beyond his athletic skills.

Founded in 1889, Mohun Bagan's vibrant history includes a 1911 win over the East Yorkshire Regiment, a symbolic victory during India's struggle for independence. With a legacy of numerous titles, the club's historic rivalry with East Bengal remains a fervent emblem of Bengal's passionate football culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)