Cummins Shines with Five-Wicket Haul in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test

In an exceptional display of bowling prowess, Australian skipper Pat Cummins secured a five-wicket haul against India during the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, marking his eighth such achievement as captain. Cummins' precision, claiming 5/57 in 14 overs with an economy rate of 4.10, stifled India's attempt to establish a substantial lead, restricting them to just 18 runs.

Cummins stands among cricketing legends with his Test performances, only behind Pakistan's Imran Khan and Australia's Richie Benaud in terms of five-wicket hauls as captain. With 56 wickets in 14 matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he holds an impressive average of 25.39. Cummins' prowess has not only made him the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the series' history but also the third-highest in pink-ball Tests with 41 scalps at an average of 17.60.

Australia, having taken a significant lead from India's first innings, effortlessly chased down a 19-run target. Though India displayed some resistance through KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, they were subdued by the combined efforts of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland. The emphatic win reinforces Australia's dominance in the series.

