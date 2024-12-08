Left Menu

Cummins Shines with Five-Wicket Haul in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins delivered a match-winning performance in the pink-ball Test against India at Adelaide, claiming a five-wicket haul. His efforts curtailed India's hopes, limiting their lead to a mere 18 runs. Australia chased down the target comfortably, securing an emphatic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:28 IST
Cummins Shines with Five-Wicket Haul in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test
Pat Cummins. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an exceptional display of bowling prowess, Australian skipper Pat Cummins secured a five-wicket haul against India during the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, marking his eighth such achievement as captain. Cummins' precision, claiming 5/57 in 14 overs with an economy rate of 4.10, stifled India's attempt to establish a substantial lead, restricting them to just 18 runs.

Cummins stands among cricketing legends with his Test performances, only behind Pakistan's Imran Khan and Australia's Richie Benaud in terms of five-wicket hauls as captain. With 56 wickets in 14 matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he holds an impressive average of 25.39. Cummins' prowess has not only made him the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the series' history but also the third-highest in pink-ball Tests with 41 scalps at an average of 17.60.

Australia, having taken a significant lead from India's first innings, effortlessly chased down a 19-run target. Though India displayed some resistance through KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, they were subdued by the combined efforts of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland. The emphatic win reinforces Australia's dominance in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024