Left Menu

PSL Draft Seeks Star Power: Overseas Players Unavailable at IPL

Franchise owners have urged the PCB to register unsold overseas players from the IPL for the PSL draft. With the PSL and IPL seasons set to overlap, the PCB plans a London or Dubai draft to enhance the league's appeal. Key players like Warner and Williamson went unsold at the IPL auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:56 IST
PSL Draft Seeks Star Power: Overseas Players Unavailable at IPL
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Franchise owners have encouraged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to register unsold overseas players from the recent IPL auction for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. A list of these players has been submitted to ensure their inclusion in the upcoming event.

The forthcoming seasons of PSL and the Indian Premier League (IPL) are expected to overlap for the first time. Despite the higher earnings potential in the IPL, renowned cricketers such as David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Jonny Bairstow went unsold during the IPL auction. This development offers an opportunity for these players to join the PSL roster in 2025.

The PCB, influenced by BCCI's international auction strategy, is considering hosting the PSL players' draft abroad, with London and Dubai as potential locations. This idea was discussed in a meeting with franchise owners who believe it could boost the league's global image. The initiative follows the IPL auction that recently took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attracting notable international sports coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024