PSL Draft Seeks Star Power: Overseas Players Unavailable at IPL

Franchise owners have encouraged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to register unsold overseas players from the recent IPL auction for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. A list of these players has been submitted to ensure their inclusion in the upcoming event.

The forthcoming seasons of PSL and the Indian Premier League (IPL) are expected to overlap for the first time. Despite the higher earnings potential in the IPL, renowned cricketers such as David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Jonny Bairstow went unsold during the IPL auction. This development offers an opportunity for these players to join the PSL roster in 2025.

The PCB, influenced by BCCI's international auction strategy, is considering hosting the PSL players' draft abroad, with London and Dubai as potential locations. This idea was discussed in a meeting with franchise owners who believe it could boost the league's global image. The initiative follows the IPL auction that recently took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attracting notable international sports coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)