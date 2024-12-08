England Dominates New Zealand with a Commanding Cricket Series Lead

England seized a commanding 2-0 series lead over New Zealand with a formidable 323-run victory in the second test at Wellington. This win marked England's first series triumph in New Zealand since 2008, setting the stage for a potential sweep in the upcoming test in Hamilton.

Joe Root played a pivotal role in England's success, scoring his 36th test century before England declared their second innings at 427-6. Root's innings, complemented by impressive performances from Harry Brook and Brydon Carse, ensured a dominant display against the hosts.

New Zealand's struggle was evident as they were all out for 259 after a valiant century by Tom Blundell. England's bowlers, including Gus Atkinson's hat-trick, ensured the visitors maintained their dominance throughout the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)