England Dominates New Zealand with a Commanding Cricket Series Lead

England secured a decisive series victory over New Zealand with a 323-run win in Wellington, marking their first series triumph in New Zealand since 2008. Joe Root's century and significant contributions from Harry Brook and Brydon Carse were instrumental in England's commanding performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:17 IST
England seized a commanding 2-0 series lead over New Zealand with a formidable 323-run victory in the second test at Wellington. This win marked England's first series triumph in New Zealand since 2008, setting the stage for a potential sweep in the upcoming test in Hamilton.

Joe Root played a pivotal role in England's success, scoring his 36th test century before England declared their second innings at 427-6. Root's innings, complemented by impressive performances from Harry Brook and Brydon Carse, ensured a dominant display against the hosts.

New Zealand's struggle was evident as they were all out for 259 after a valiant century by Tom Blundell. England's bowlers, including Gus Atkinson's hat-trick, ensured the visitors maintained their dominance throughout the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

