Bangladesh Triumphs Over India to Retain ACC U19 Asia Cup Title

Defending champions Bangladesh clinched the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup title, beating India by 59 runs. Opting to bowl, India restricted Bangladesh to 198 runs, with key contributions from Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Hardik Raj. However, India's batting line-up collapsed, scoring only 139 runs, with Iqbal Hossain Emon leading Bangladesh's bowling attack.

In a thrilling finale, defending champions Bangladesh outperformed rivals India to secure the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup title once more. Bangladesh emerged victorious by a margin of 59 runs, demonstrating focused strategy in both batting and bowling.

Opting for bowling first, India, historically successful with eight titles, showcased disciplined tactics to contain Bangladesh to a score of 198. Significant bowling efforts from Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Hardik Raj helped limit the Bangladeshi side.

However, the Indian team struggled under the formidable pressure of Bangladesh's bowling expertise, folding for just 139 runs. Prominent on the pitch, Bangladesh's Iqbal Hossain Emon delivered an impressive bowling performance, causing the Indian line-up to falter. This win underscores Bangladesh's rising prowess in the under-19 cricket circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

