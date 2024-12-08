Left Menu

Bangladesh Stuns India in U19 Asia Cup Final

India faced a 59-run defeat to Bangladesh in the U19 Asia Cup final. Despite a strong bowling performance, Indian batters faltered against the Bangladeshi attack, crumbling to 139 all out in pursuit of 199. Key dismissals and tight bowling by Bangladesh secured their triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:50 IST
Bangladesh Stuns India in U19 Asia Cup Final
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Indian U19 cricket team faced a crushing 59-run defeat against Bangladesh in the final match of the U19 Asia Cup held on Sunday.

Despite managing to restrict Bangladesh to a modest 198 with a strong bowling performance, the Indian batters could not follow through, stumbling in their chase due to impressive displays from Bangladesh's bowlers and fielders.

Chasing a target of 199, India's batting lineup was dismantled, with none of the specialists, including IPL talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, making a significant impact. Iqbal Hossain Emon's three critical wickets were vital in dismantling India's chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024