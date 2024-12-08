Bangladesh Stuns India in U19 Asia Cup Final
India faced a 59-run defeat to Bangladesh in the U19 Asia Cup final. Despite a strong bowling performance, Indian batters faltered against the Bangladeshi attack, crumbling to 139 all out in pursuit of 199. Key dismissals and tight bowling by Bangladesh secured their triumph.
The Indian U19 cricket team faced a crushing 59-run defeat against Bangladesh in the final match of the U19 Asia Cup held on Sunday.
Despite managing to restrict Bangladesh to a modest 198 with a strong bowling performance, the Indian batters could not follow through, stumbling in their chase due to impressive displays from Bangladesh's bowlers and fielders.
Chasing a target of 199, India's batting lineup was dismantled, with none of the specialists, including IPL talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, making a significant impact. Iqbal Hossain Emon's three critical wickets were vital in dismantling India's chase.
