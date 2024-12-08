Bangladesh Stuns India in U19 Asia Cup Final

The Indian U19 cricket team faced a crushing 59-run defeat against Bangladesh in the final match of the U19 Asia Cup held on Sunday.

Despite managing to restrict Bangladesh to a modest 198 with a strong bowling performance, the Indian batters could not follow through, stumbling in their chase due to impressive displays from Bangladesh's bowlers and fielders.

Chasing a target of 199, India's batting lineup was dismantled, with none of the specialists, including IPL talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, making a significant impact. Iqbal Hossain Emon's three critical wickets were vital in dismantling India's chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)