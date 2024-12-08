Left Menu

Gavaskar Calls for Dedicated Training Amidst Test Series

Sunil Gavaskar advises the Indian cricket team to use the two extra days after the early finish of the pink ball Test against Australia for intensive training. He emphasized the importance of staying committed and prepared for the third Test to regain rhythm and confidence in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:12 IST
Gavaskar Calls for Dedicated Training Amidst Test Series
Sunil Gavaskar
  • Country:
  • Australia

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has called upon India's cricket team to make the most of their time after their recent loss to Australia. He urged the team not to remain idle in hotel rooms but instead to use the additional days for practice preceding the crucial third Test.

The second Test saw the Indian team succumbing to a 10-wicket defeat, prompting Gavaskar to suggest treating the series as a three-match event. He emphasized the need for intensive training sessions to prepare for the upcoming match scheduled for December 14.

Gavaskar openly criticized the concept of optional practice sessions, stating that the team requires determined dedication, especially when representing India. The exceptions are seasoned players like Bumrah, Sharma, and Kohli who, according to Gavaskar, may adjust their practice schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024