Gavaskar Calls for Dedicated Training Amidst Test Series

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has called upon India's cricket team to make the most of their time after their recent loss to Australia. He urged the team not to remain idle in hotel rooms but instead to use the additional days for practice preceding the crucial third Test.

The second Test saw the Indian team succumbing to a 10-wicket defeat, prompting Gavaskar to suggest treating the series as a three-match event. He emphasized the need for intensive training sessions to prepare for the upcoming match scheduled for December 14.

Gavaskar openly criticized the concept of optional practice sessions, stating that the team requires determined dedication, especially when representing India. The exceptions are seasoned players like Bumrah, Sharma, and Kohli who, according to Gavaskar, may adjust their practice schedules.

