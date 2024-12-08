Left Menu

Chelsea's Winning Streak Continues Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea secured their ninth consecutive victory in the Women's Super League, defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2. Despite challenging weather, Chelsea maintained the lead on the table, while Manchester City and Arsenal followed in second and third positions, respectively. Brighton's determined effort added tension to the thrilling encounter.

Updated: 08-12-2024 22:02 IST
Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to nine games in the Women's Super League with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. The weather at Kingsmeadow on Sunday was challenging, but both teams produced a thrilling display.

The victory keeps Chelsea at the top of the league with 27 points. Manchester City trails with 22 points after a 4-0 victory over Leicester City, while Arsenal, who also triumphed 4-0 against Aston Villa, sits third with 18 points.

Brighton's spirited attempt to level the scores was undone when Sjoeke Nüsken scored for Chelsea in stoppage time, securing the win. Meanwhile, Manchester United surged back into form with a 4-0 victory against Liverpool, and Tottenham overcame Everton with a 2-1 result.

