India Triumphs with Spectacular Goal Fest in Women's Junior Asia Cup Opener
India dominated Bangladesh with a commanding 13-1 victory in their Women's Junior Asia Cup opener. Mumtaz Khan led the charge with four goals, supported by Kanika Siwach and Deepika, each scoring hat-tricks. Bangladesh managed one goal, shining briefly in the first quarter against the formidable Indian team.
In a stunning display of skill and dominance, the Indian team crushed Bangladesh 13-1 in their opening match of the Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament on Sunday. Mumtaz Khan spearheaded the victorious effort with an impressive four goals.
Supported by hat-tricks from Kanika Siwach and Deepika, India showcased their superior strategy and execution, continuously overwhelming the Bangladesh defense. Manisha, Beauty Dung Dung, and vice-captain Sakshi Rana also found the back of the net, contributing to the lopsided scoreline.
India will face Malaysia in their next group game on Monday, aiming to defend their title and secure direct qualification for next year's junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.
