India Triumphs with Spectacular Goal Fest in Women's Junior Asia Cup Opener

In a stunning display of skill and dominance, the Indian team crushed Bangladesh 13-1 in their opening match of the Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament on Sunday. Mumtaz Khan spearheaded the victorious effort with an impressive four goals.

Supported by hat-tricks from Kanika Siwach and Deepika, India showcased their superior strategy and execution, continuously overwhelming the Bangladesh defense. Manisha, Beauty Dung Dung, and vice-captain Sakshi Rana also found the back of the net, contributing to the lopsided scoreline.

India will face Malaysia in their next group game on Monday, aiming to defend their title and secure direct qualification for next year's junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.

