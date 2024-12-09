Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Victories, Contracts, and Injuries

Catch up on recent sports updates: UCLA triumphs over Washington, Tre Lamb takes charge at Tulsa, and a historic contract for Juan Soto with the Mets. Injury concerns include Petr Mrazek's groin strain and Derek Carr's possible hand fracture. Hall of Famers Parker and Allen are celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:30 IST
In a thrilling Big Ten Conference opener, No. 1 UCLA overcame a third-quarter challenge to defeat Washington, thanks to impressive performances from Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice. Betts scored 23 points and Rice added 18, ensuring UCLA remains unbeaten this season.

In hockey, the Chicago Blackhawks are dealing with a setback as goaltender Petr Mrazek is placed on injured reserve following a groin injury in Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. The injury is a blow to the team, which lost 4-2.

Baseball sees major developments with Juan Soto's record-breaking contract with the New York Mets. The 26-year-old's 15-year deal is worth $765 million, highlighting his status as a top player following a standout year with the New York Yankees.

