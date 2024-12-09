Left Menu

Passion and Tempers: Mohammed Siraj in the Spotlight

Mohammed Siraj, a passionate cricketer known for his fiery temperament on the field, has drawn comparisons to Virat Kohli due to his enthusiasm for the game. Recent incidents in a Test match against Australia have sparked discussion, with Australian Josh Hazlewood defending Siraj's character and contribution to the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:37 IST
Passion and Tempers: Mohammed Siraj in the Spotlight
Mohammed Siraj
  • Country:
  • Australia

Mohammed Siraj's fiery on-field temperament has become a focal point of discussion, yet Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood defends the Indian pacer as a 'good character' who ignites the crowd and shows a passion for cricket similar to Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

Siraj's temper flared during a pink-ball Test against Australia, resulting in two incidents. In one instance, Siraj threw the ball wide as Marnus Labuschagne pulled away from his stance. Another incident involved a verbal altercation with Travis Head, which led to the Adelaide crowd's boos.

Josh Hazlewood, who knows Siraj from their IPL days with Royal Challengers Bangalore, praised him as a leader of the attack and noted his passionate approach to the game. As the series heads to Brisbane, Australia will aim to rebound at a venue historically favorable to them despite recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024