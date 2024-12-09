Passion and Tempers: Mohammed Siraj in the Spotlight
Mohammed Siraj, a passionate cricketer known for his fiery temperament on the field, has drawn comparisons to Virat Kohli due to his enthusiasm for the game. Recent incidents in a Test match against Australia have sparked discussion, with Australian Josh Hazlewood defending Siraj's character and contribution to the sport.
- Country:
- Australia
Mohammed Siraj's fiery on-field temperament has become a focal point of discussion, yet Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood defends the Indian pacer as a 'good character' who ignites the crowd and shows a passion for cricket similar to Indian superstar Virat Kohli.
Siraj's temper flared during a pink-ball Test against Australia, resulting in two incidents. In one instance, Siraj threw the ball wide as Marnus Labuschagne pulled away from his stance. Another incident involved a verbal altercation with Travis Head, which led to the Adelaide crowd's boos.
Josh Hazlewood, who knows Siraj from their IPL days with Royal Challengers Bangalore, praised him as a leader of the attack and noted his passionate approach to the game. As the series heads to Brisbane, Australia will aim to rebound at a venue historically favorable to them despite recent setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
