Passion and Tempers: Mohammed Siraj in the Spotlight

Mohammed Siraj's fiery on-field temperament has become a focal point of discussion, yet Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood defends the Indian pacer as a 'good character' who ignites the crowd and shows a passion for cricket similar to Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

Siraj's temper flared during a pink-ball Test against Australia, resulting in two incidents. In one instance, Siraj threw the ball wide as Marnus Labuschagne pulled away from his stance. Another incident involved a verbal altercation with Travis Head, which led to the Adelaide crowd's boos.

Josh Hazlewood, who knows Siraj from their IPL days with Royal Challengers Bangalore, praised him as a leader of the attack and noted his passionate approach to the game. As the series heads to Brisbane, Australia will aim to rebound at a venue historically favorable to them despite recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)