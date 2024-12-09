Left Menu

Chess Showdown: Gukesh and Liren Neck and Neck in World Championship Battle

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh lost the 12th game to China's Ding Liren, leveling the World Chess Championship score at 6-6. With only two games remaining, both players are likely to face a tiebreaker. Gukesh reflects on the game, while Liren seeks another title win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Indian chess challenger D Gukesh was narrowly defeated by defending champion Ding Liren of China in the 12th game of the World Chess Championship, bringing the score to an even 6-6.

After Gukesh secured a win on Sunday, his second of the series, Monday's loss allowed Liren to bounce back, maintaining their equality as the competition nears its end. Just two games remain in the 14-round match, likely leading to a tension-filled tiebreaker due to both players needing an additional 1.5 points to clinch the tournament.

This fiercely contested series sees Liren aiming for another title as Gukesh remains focused on performing well in his final white game following a rest period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

