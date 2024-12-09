Chess Showdown: Gukesh and Liren Neck and Neck in World Championship Battle

Indian chess challenger D Gukesh was narrowly defeated by defending champion Ding Liren of China in the 12th game of the World Chess Championship, bringing the score to an even 6-6.

After Gukesh secured a win on Sunday, his second of the series, Monday's loss allowed Liren to bounce back, maintaining their equality as the competition nears its end. Just two games remain in the 14-round match, likely leading to a tension-filled tiebreaker due to both players needing an additional 1.5 points to clinch the tournament.

This fiercely contested series sees Liren aiming for another title as Gukesh remains focused on performing well in his final white game following a rest period.

