Uttarakhand Champions Green Games Revolution

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reached out to the Indian Olympic Association to integrate traditional sports such as yoga, mallakhamb, and climbing into the National Games roster. Uttarakhand will host these games for the first time, spanning from January 28 to February 14, with infrastructure preparations well underway.

The event is poised to be environmentally pioneering, branded as 'green games.' Initiatives include awarding e-waste medals, using e-buses for athlete transportation, reducing plastic waste, and saving energy. More than 10,000 athletes are projected to participate, reinforcing sustainability in sports on a national stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation is anticipated for the inauguration. The state's athletes excelling in the games will receive equivalent prize money from the government, fostering encouragement and support. The National Games will also see the launch of its logo, anthem, mascot, and jersey on December 15.

