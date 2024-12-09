Bihar Launches Sports Talent Quest, Scholarships Await Winners

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday initiated the 'Bihar Sports Talent Search Competition' with an aim to nurture sports culture within the state.

An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office highlighted that the program primarily seeks to foster a robust sports environment in Bihar. As part of this initiative, scholarships amounting to Rs 20 lakh annually have been granted to five distinguished athletes under the Chief Minister Bihar Sports Scholarship Scheme. Additionally, sports kits were distributed to the players.

The competition, set to involve around 60 lakh participants from 40,000 government secondary and higher secondary schools, will include those outside the traditional school system. Identified talent will receive enhanced training and resources to prepare them for national and international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)