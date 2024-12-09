Left Menu

Joe Root: Reigning Test Cricket Maestro

Former cricketer Michael Atherton has hailed Joe Root as the world's best Test cricketer, citing his record-breaking form. Root has amassed 5,063 runs and 19 centuries since 2021, outperforming peers like Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Atherton also praises emerging talents Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell.

Michael Atherton, the former English cricketer, has unequivocally declared Joe Root as the premier Test cricketer globally. Root's remarkable form over the past two years has seen him gather 5,063 runs, including 19 centuries, placing him ahead of other cricket greats.

In recent Test matches against New Zealand, Root added a century to his accolades, accumulating 132 runs with an impressive average. Atherton firmly believes Root surpasses contemporaries like Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, and Kane Williamson in terms of performance.

Despite the emergence of promising players like Harry Brook, who has showcased his talent with two centuries and an average of 116.33, Atherton maintains that Root's consistency and prowess position him as England's top player.

