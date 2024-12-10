Sports Week in Review: Highlights and Headlines

The sports world witnessed a week filled with pivotal moments and key updates. Desmond Ridder has taken on the starting quarterback role for the Las Vegas Raiders, replacing the former QB1 ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, rookie running back Jonathon Brooks from the Carolina Panthers faces another ACL surgery, marking an untimely end to his inaugural season.

Urgency grows within the NFL and U.S. government to tackle the drone threat, with a call for Congress to allow more aggressive action to maintain stadium security. Concurrently, the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a one-year agreement with All-Star pitcher Jordan Romano to strengthen their bullpen.

A noteworthy trade saw the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks swap vital players, including goaltenders. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined for using profanity during a media interview, and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck must address an elbow issue—which could impact his performance in forthcoming games.

(With inputs from agencies.)