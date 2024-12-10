Getafe Surges Away from Danger with a Vital Win
Getafe defeated Espanyol 1-0 in La Liga, distancing itself from the relegation zone. Álvaro Rodriguez scored the decisive goal early in the match. Despite opportunities for both teams, Getafe moved to 15th place, creating a three-point gap from Espanyol, who faced their sixth straight away defeat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:26 IST
- Country:
- Spain
In a crucial La Liga showdown, Getafe secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Espanyol to pull away from the dreaded relegation zone.
With an early goal by on-loan Real Madrid striker Álvaro Rodriguez, Getafe set the tone of the game just seven minutes in.
While the match featured chances for both teams, Getafe held its ground, moving up to 15th place, and deepening Espanyol's woes with another away defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vinicius Jr. Sidelined: Impact on Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr Sidelined: Real Madrid's Injury Woes Deepen
Camavinga's Setback: Real Madrid Midfielder Injured in Liverpool Clash
Kylian Mbappe's Champions League Woes: A Tough Start with Real Madrid
Mbappe's Struggles Overshadow Real Madrid's LaLiga Battle