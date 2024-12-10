Getafe Surges Away from Danger with a Vital Win

In a crucial La Liga showdown, Getafe secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Espanyol to pull away from the dreaded relegation zone.

With an early goal by on-loan Real Madrid striker Álvaro Rodriguez, Getafe set the tone of the game just seven minutes in.

While the match featured chances for both teams, Getafe held its ground, moving up to 15th place, and deepening Espanyol's woes with another away defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)