India Gears Up For AFC Asian Cup 2027: Group C Qualifiers Announced

India is set to compete in Group C against Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangladesh for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round. The matches are scheduled in home-and-away format from March 2025 to March 2026. Coach Manolo Marquez emphasizes the need to top the group for qualification.

Updated: 10-12-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:41 IST
India Gears Up For AFC Asian Cup 2027: Group C Qualifiers Announced
Indian Football Team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India finds itself in Group C alongside Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangladesh in the latest draw for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round. The announcement, which took place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, divides 24 teams into six groups of four, with only group winners advancing to the main tournament.

India has already faced these opponents recently: Bangladesh in the 2021 SAFF Championship, Hong Kong in the June 2022 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, and Singapore in the September 2022 Hung Thinh Friendly Tournament. India is currently ranked 127th by FIFA, ahead of its group counterparts Hong Kong (156th), Singapore (161st), and Bangladesh (185th).

Following the draw, Indian head coach Manolo Marquez expressed confidence, citing India's status as a Pot 1 team and favorites in their group. "There are not too many differences between groups," he commented, noting improvements in the Hong Kong team under coach Ashley Westwood. India's fixtures begin on March 25, 2025, against Bangladesh, highlighting the urgency to top the group for a spot in the Asian Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

