Proteas' Triumph: South Africa Dominates Sri Lanka in Test Series

South Africa's stellar performance against Sri Lanka culminated in a decisive 2-0 Test series sweep, solidifying their stance in the World Test Championship rankings. The Proteas executed a remarkable 109-run victory on the fifth day of the second Test, underscoring their game dominance as reported by the ICC.

Entering the final day, South Africa required five wickets to secure a clean sweep, while Sri Lanka needed an uphill 143 runs to level the series. The hosts' intensified pace ensured a series win, reinforcing their chances to advance to the World Test Championship final set for next year in London.

Post-match, captain Temba Bavuma expressed significant satisfaction with their commendable standing on the points table, confident in their game strategy. With two matches remaining in the current WTC cycle, Bavuma takes pride in the Proteas' sustained good form, as they aim for more victories against Pakistan in December.

