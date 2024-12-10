Left Menu

Proteas' Triumph: South Africa Dominates Sri Lanka in Test Series

South Africa clinched a 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka in the World Test Championship, fortifying their position for the 2023-2025 cycle. Test skipper Temba Bavuma expressed satisfaction with their top position on the points table as they aim to maintain their winning momentum against upcoming rivals, Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:55 IST
Proteas' Triumph: South Africa Dominates Sri Lanka in Test Series
Temba Bavuma. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's stellar performance against Sri Lanka culminated in a decisive 2-0 Test series sweep, solidifying their stance in the World Test Championship rankings. The Proteas executed a remarkable 109-run victory on the fifth day of the second Test, underscoring their game dominance as reported by the ICC.

Entering the final day, South Africa required five wickets to secure a clean sweep, while Sri Lanka needed an uphill 143 runs to level the series. The hosts' intensified pace ensured a series win, reinforcing their chances to advance to the World Test Championship final set for next year in London.

Post-match, captain Temba Bavuma expressed significant satisfaction with their commendable standing on the points table, confident in their game strategy. With two matches remaining in the current WTC cycle, Bavuma takes pride in the Proteas' sustained good form, as they aim for more victories against Pakistan in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024