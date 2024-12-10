Naby Keïta's New Beginning: Former Liverpool Star Joins Ferencvaros on Loan
Former Champions League winner Naby Keïta has been loaned to Hungary's Ferencvaros for a year after a challenging period at Werder Bremen. Bremen suspended the Guinean midfielder, who joined them in 2023 from Liverpool, for allegedly refusing to play if not in the starting lineup.
Naby Keïta, former Champions League winner and ex-Liverpool midfielder, is embarking on a new chapter in his career. He is set to join Hungarian club Ferencvaros on a one-year loan deal. This move comes following a turbulent tenure at Werder Bremen, where Keïta had a challenging time.
Signed by Bremen in 2023, the Guinean international managed to make just five appearances for the German side. His time at Bremen was further marred by a suspension from the squad in April. The suspension arose when Keïta reportedly refused to travel for a Bundesliga game unless he was part of the starting lineup.
Clemens Fritz, Werder Bremen's managing director for sport, expressed satisfaction at reaching an agreement with Keïta and his agent. Fritz stated, "It was clear that Naby would not play for Werder again. The loan deal is the right move for both parties." He wished Keïta success in his new venture with Ferencvaros.
